It can be monotonous visiting the same beach every weekend. While the beach outing promises a day of fun, here is a list of a few other things you can do on an evening in Vizag. From long drives to exploring history and culture, there is so much more that the City of Destiny can offer. So, call up your friends and explore some new cafes in the city or go on a pleasant long drive. Join us for a laid-back evening exploring the diverse delights of this coastal city.

Visit a New Coffee shop

The beach city has welcomed many new cafes in the last few months, do visit one of them for a cup of coffee in the evening. Starbucks, Bae’s Cappuccino, Bean Board Visalakshi Nagar, and Latte Cafe are some of the options to check out if you are looking for a warm cup of coffee or hot chocolate. Cafes are a great place to hang out and chill with your gang while gulping some tasty delicacies. Whether it is for some quiet time to get your work done or if you looking to change your regular hang-out spot, do check out these new coffee shops in town.

Go to pages for some quiet evening time

Looking for a quiet environment to read and have a pleasant evening to yourself? Head over to Pages and explore the 50000+ books from their shelves. From heartwarming stories to gripping thrillers, immerse yourself in these enchanting stories. Pages Bookshop is truly a haven for a bookworm. Additionally, if you are in the mood for some art and craft shopping, you are in the right place. Their vast collection of craft supplies and other essentials is sure to give you nostalgia and make your heart warm.

Go on a long drive with your gang to Ross Hill

What’s better than a long drive on the streets of Vizag with your gang? Hop on and head over for a refreshing drive up to Ross Hill, as it is one of the best things to do in Vizag in the evening. The views from the hill are captivating and mesmerizing and is just the perfect spot for a group to hang out. Whilst you are there, you can also get a quick photo shoot done, as the location offers some cool backdrops which are sure to give you insta-worthy pictures.

Vuda Park

Burn some calories and refresh yourself while you enjoy a pleasant evening walk at Vuda Park. The Park with its luscious green trees and walking tracks, is sure to offer a fresh breath of air away from the city’s pollution. You can also witness a musical fountain at 6:15, 7:15, and 8:30 pm on weekdays and 6:15, 7:00, 7:45, and 8:30 pm on weekends. With 37 acres covered with beautiful lawns, over 2500 shady trees, and a variety of species of flower plants; VUDA park attracts nature lovers in huge numbers.

Museums and Street food

If you happen to stroll on the Rama Krishna Beach Road, there are a plethora of museums that might interest you. Starting with Visakha Museum established in 1991, which displays evidence of the colourful heritage and rich history of Visakhapatnam. You can also check out the TU 142 Aircraft Museum, Sea Harrier Museum, and Submarine Museum to learn more about the Indian Navy and its stories. Devour yourself with some yummy pain puri, noodles, chaat, and other street foods that are set up on the beach road.

Let us know which of these things to do in Vizag in the evening interest you the most, and also your favourite hang-out spot in the city.

