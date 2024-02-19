The prestigious MILAN 2024 is afoot in Visakhapatnam. Starting today, the event will go on until 27 February, 2024. Set to be the flagship International Naval Exercise scheduled in Visakhapatnam under the aegis of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Naval Command (ENC), its importance cannot be understated. Accordingly, arrangements are being made to enhance RK Beach Road and make it a suitable venue for the program. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner, CM Saikanth Verma IAS, and Additional Commissioner, KS Viswanathan IAS, paid a visit to RK Beach Road today to inspect these arrangements and confirm that the succeeding activities and events of MILAN 2024 advance without any issues.

The Commissioner began his inspection at Vishwa Priya Function Hall, and then examined the areas in-and-around Novotel Hotel. Moving forward, he examined the main venue as well as the galleries set up for visitors. With the MILAN 2024 activities starting today, it is expected that visitors will come to the Beach Road in large numbers. Consequently, he directed the officials to monitor the arrangements and ensure that they are carried on without any disturbances.

Preparations for MILAN 2024 in include cleaning activities on Beach Road, the beautification of plants in the central medians, ensuring the functionality of solar lights and CCTV cameras, and the installation of LED screens for spectators. The Commissioner also asked the engineering officers to arrange for drinking water stations. Additionally, he instructed them to remove the commercial carts from the service roads on a temporary basis, so that the visitors, spectators and transport facility may be undisturbed.