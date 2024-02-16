The upcoming MILAN 2024, slated to be one of India’s largest maritime exercises, not only underscores India’s commitment to fostering international cooperation but also shines a spotlight on Visakhapatnam’s pivotal role in naval operations. With 51 countries slated to participate, including 15 sending ships and one aircraft joining the exercise, MILAN 2024 in Visakhapatnam marks the 12th edition of this Multilateral Naval Exercise. Set to take place from 19 to 27 February 2024, ‘the City of Destiny,’ the event is organized under the aegis of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

MILAN, a Sanskrit word meaning ‘gathering,’ aptly encapsulates the essence of this naval exercise, which serves as a platform for friendly foreign countries from across the globe to converge and collaborate. As nations come together to engage in a series of maritime drills, discussions, and cultural exchanges, the significance of Visakhapatnam as the host city cannot be overstated.

At the heart of MILAN 2024 lies Visakhapatnam Port, a linchpin of India’s maritime infrastructure. Strategically located on the eastern coast of India, Visakhapatnam Port serves as a crucial gateway for naval operations, trade, and shipbuilding activities. Its modern facilities and deep draft make it an ideal venue for hosting such a significant naval exercise.

Beyond its role as a host, Visakhapatnam also holds some strategic importance for the Indian Navy. The city’s proximity to the Bay of Bengal,, and its strategic location vis-à-vis key maritime chokepoints, underscore its significance in naval operations and maritime surveillance. Additionally, Visakhapatnam is home to the Eastern Naval Command, one of India’s three operational commands, further highlighting its importance in naval strategy and defence preparedness.

Moreover, Visakhapatnam’s Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) adds another layer to its significance in naval operations. As one of India’s major shipyards, HSL plays a vital role in constructing and repairing various types of vessels, including naval ships. Its capabilities not only enhance India’s self-reliance in naval construction but also contribute to the country’s maritime defence capabilities.

In conclusion, MILAN 2024 demonstrates India’s dedication to promoting international cooperation in maritime security. As Visakhapatnam gets ready to host this important event again, it highlights its crucial role as a hub for naval operations, trade, and shipbuilding. With MILAN 2024 about to spotlight the city’s maritime strengths worldwide, Visakhapatnam confirms its position as a key player in India’s maritime domain.

