Elaborate arrangements are underway for MILAN 2024 (Multilateral Naval Exercise) in Visakhapatnam from 19 to 27 February 2024. This being the twelfth edition of this internal exercise in India, invitations have been extended to over 50 countries and the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) is gearing up for a large participation. The focus is on enhancing the city’s appeal, from the Fishing Harbour to the Appughar area, along the beach road. Significant barricading has been put up along the beach road to ensure smooth organisation and safety. The opening ceremony is scheduled for 21 February at the Samudrika Naval Auditorium. Participants can expect a series of events, including an outstation visit to Agra, a health trek, an ice-breaker dinner, and exercises at sea to encourage officers to interact and learn. The sea exercises will be held from 24 to 27 February in multinational groupings packed with seamanship drills, simulations of complex operational scenarios, tactical manoeuvres, and more. Ships, maritime patrol aircraft, and submarines from friendly foreign countries will participate alongside their host country counterparts in large-force manoeuvres, advanced air defence operations, anti-submarine warfare, and anti-surface warfare operations. The Harbour Phase will feature an international maritime seminar, the Swavlamban Expo, subject matter expert exchange, and meetings with young officers.

MILAN 2024 will also organise an International City Parade at RK Beach Road on 22 February 2024. A flypast of Indian Navy aircraft, marching contingents, along with bands from all three armed forces, the Indian Coast Guard, friendly foreign countries, the National Cadet Corps, and the Sea Cadet Corps will surely mesmerise the audience. Another significant activity includes the MTEX-24 (Maritime Tech Expo), where products from various Indian defence manufacturing industries will be displayed from 21 to 24 February. It is open for all to visit, learn, and interact. A MILAN Village is also being set up for the event.

This international event aims to facilitate professional interaction among friendly navies and help them gain experience in multilateral large-force operations at sea in our very own Visakhapatnam. This flagship event was initiated by the Indian Navy in 1995 and has expanded over the years, aligning with India’s ‘Act East’ Policy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Security and Growth for All’ (SAGAR) initiative. The previous edition, MILAN 2022, witnessed participation from 39 countries from 25 February to 4 March 2022.