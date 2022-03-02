Post the grand success of the Internation City Parade, the Indian Navy is back with yet another set of exciting events for the crowd of Visakhapatnam. The sea phase of MILAN 2022 has commenced on Tuesday, 1 March 2022. A pre-sail combined briefing for the sea phase presided by Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, was attended by several senior officers, commanding officers and planning teams of all participating navies from friendly countries. A total of 26 ships, 21 aircraft, and one submarine are set to enthral the public during the second phase of the multilateral naval exercise.

Earlier during MILAN 2022, the Vizagites were introduced to the friendly navies of participating countries on the International City Parade. The naval exercise, involving over 40 countries, aims to enhance interoperability, cooperation, and share best maritime practices. The events of MILAN 2022 are set to take place till 4 March 2022. These include an entertaining and informative display of advanced and complex maritime exercises in all three dimensions.

The schedule of events during the sea phase of MILAN 2022 includes weapon firing, seamanship evolutions, advanced anti-submarine warfare exercises, cross-deck helicopter landings, simulation of complex operational scenarios, and tactical manoeuvres. During the maritime conference held as a part of the harbour phase of MILAN 2022, knowledge and ideas were shared among the navies of different countries. The working principles and potential of various naval equipment were shared among the naval forces. Young sailors were encouraged to interact with each other and participate in peer sharing activities