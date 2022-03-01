On Monday, 28 February 2022, a maritime conference was held in Visakhapatnam as a part of the harbour phase of MILAN 2022. Speaking about various issues at the conference in Vizag, navy personnel from various countries have put forward their opinions on drug smuggling via sea routes. They have mentioned that drugs are being illegally transported on the sea routes, by storing them inside containers. Additionally, they said that drugs are being trafficked by concealing them within the human body, which has become a widespread illegal practice.

As a part of the maritime conference in Vizag, navy personnel said that the governments of different countries should come together to take down the drug smuggling rackets via sea routes. This maritime conference is being held to ensure that knowledge and ideas are shared among the navies of different countries. Young sailors are being encouraged to interact with each other and participate in peer sharing activities. The sailors were introduced to INS Tarangini, which is used for training sailors. A simulation training was also conducted regarding the arrival and departure of ships from the harbour.

The working of a Deep Submergible Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) was explained to the navies present at the conference. Apart from the DSRV, the working principles and potential of various naval equipment were shared among the naval forces. A DSRV is used in such cases where a submarine gets stranded underwater and the rescue operation of a submarine was explained.

The Maritime Warfare Centre (MWC) is serving as the host for the maritime conference during MILAN 2022. The sea phase of MILAN 2022 is set to begin on Tuesday, 1 March 2022. Towards the end of the harbour phase of MILAN 2022, Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, AVSM, YSM, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, handed over mementoes to the delegates from various countries.