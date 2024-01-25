Visiting Vizag for the first time? Looking for a proper guide that will make your trip easy? You are in the right place. From beaches and delicious local food to vibrant shopping centers, the City of Destiny has everything and more to offer. The best time to visit Vizag is between October to March when the weather is nice and pleasant with less humidity. Keep reading to know the best recommendations on things to do in Vizag.

Visit the Beach

A trip to Vizag is incomplete without visiting the city’s famous beaches. Some of the popular beaches in the city are RK Beach, Rushikonda Beach, and Bheemili Beach. Make sure to visit any of these beaches in the early morning hours to catch a glimpse of sunrise on the East Coast. Enjoy a lovely stroll on the shore, while listening to the blissful sound of the waves. You can also take a quick peek at the many museums like Vizag Museum, Sea Harrier Museum, and TU 142 Aircraft Museum located on RK Beach Road.

Relish Vizag’s Street Food

You cannot miss the mouthwatering street food while in Vizag. First on the list is the muri mixture at RK Beach. You can find many stalls making delicious muri mixtures and other kinds of mixtures that will satisfy your tastebuds. You should also try Pani Puri and Pav Bhaji, at the many stalls in Beach Road. Another Visakhapatnam classic, Punugulu is a must-try. You can taste the delicacy near the LIC Building or MVP colony for an authentic taste.

Shop at Lepakshi

Lepakshi Handicrafts is a government-run emporium showcasing the exquisite handicrafts of Andhra Pradesh, with a focus on the Lepakshi region. Located at the bustling Jagadamba Junction in Maharanipeta, Visakhapatnam, the emporium boasts a wide variety of handcrafted treasures, each piece a representation of the rich cultural heritage of the state. From intricate wooden carvings and bronze castings to delicate Kalamkari paintings and Etikoppaka toys, Lepakshi Handicrafts offers a glimpse into the skill and artistry of Andhra Pradesh’s artisans.

Simhachalam

Simhachalam Temple in Vizag is dedicated to Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. The Temple holds immense spiritual significance for Hindus, attracting countless devotees throughout the year, especially during Chandanotsavam festival. This attraction also boasts intricate architecture, with sculptures, carvings, and a beautiful stone chariot. The temple is located on Simhachalam Hills, 18 Kilometres from Vizag.

Eastern Ghats Biodiversity Center

A new eco-friendly attraction has opened in Vizag near PM Palem. Some of the attractions include an Orchidarium and a Ficatarium. The new attraction in the city is the perfect place to rejuvenate yourself after a long week. Immerse yourself in the diverse range of floral and ficus species from all over the country. The attraction is Spread across 30 acres, showcasing the diverse plant life of the Eastern Ghats. The attraction Aims to educate and inspire visitors about conservation and sustainable practices.

Let us know if you visit Vizag anytime soon and if you have enjoyed this list of things to do in the city.

