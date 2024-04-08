They say that the sun looks extraordinarily beautiful where the beach is located. As a coastal city, watching the sun rise and set has always been a breathtaking experience in Vizag. For those who aren’t early birds, however, watching the sunset is probably their safest bet. That said, here are some of the best spots to catch the sunset in Vizag!

Tenneti Beach Park



The Tenneti Park itself is a popular place to hangout – no matter what time of the day. Surrounded by the lush greenery, with the sweet voices of happy people floating in the air, and a view of the ocean as far as the eye can see, this is one of the best places to experience the sunsets in Vizag. People can also access the beach through the Tenneti Park, which lies above it. While enjoying the dusky hues, there are lots of things to do, as you can either play in the park, and watch the sunset from there, or walk on the beach for a different view!

Chippada Beach



The Chippada beach, or the Divis Bridge Beach is a serene spot to watch the sunset. While you can’t walk over the bridge, as it is owned and operated by Divis Pharmaceuticals, you can sit by the beach and revel in the quiet atmosphere and the unique view.

Rama Krishna Beach



The vast and seemingly endless RK Beach is almost always full with a great number of visitors. It is a the prime location in the city, with many museums, playgrounds, parks and hotels being situated here – but that’s not the only reason for the rush! This is the point where most locals gather once the sun sets. The beach is clean, the waves are pristine, the number of food stalls and eateries are infinite – where better to pass an evening than here?

Dolphin’s Nose Lighthouse



Visakhapatnam’s lighthouse is a prominent landmark on Beach Road. Overlooking the Bay of Bengal, and calling ships to safety, this is an ideal spot to catch the sunset.

Ross Hill



Ross hill is not only famous for the Ross Hill Church, but is also popular for providing a fantastic view of the sea and the port! A prayer session at the church, followed by some time spent viewing the sunset sounds positively healing, don’t you think?

Rushikonda



The seashore at Rushikonda is an ethereal sunset (and sunrise) spot. With Vizag being on the east coast, its not possible to catch a glimpse of the sunset over the ocean. However, at Rushikonda, the horizon is wide and clear, and gives a great view of the sky as the setting sun paints it orange. Also, a highly recommended spot for some golden hour photography!

Kailasagiri



Undoubtedly, a site that presents the city in the best light – Kailasagiri. This park is where people go to get the most stunning views of the city, and the best time to go here, according to them, is the sunset. Whether you take a personal vehicles to the hilltop or opt for the ropeway, you can easily find yourself being absorbed by the scene of the city glittering underneath and the sky turning pink and orange above.

On the street



Vizag is gorgeous, and the city is at its best… wherever we are. So, let’s romanticize the atmosphere around us! You might just be surprised at how gorgeous the sunset looks when you’re stuck in traffic on a busy street. Catching a glimpse of the orange sun as you drive down the Beach Road, or while moving slowly with the traffic downtown are surprisingly dreamy experiences.

There’s nothing more memorable than watching the sun go to sleep, as the moon and the stars come out for their night shift. Make sure to visit these sunset spots s at least once for an evening to remember – they’re the best in Vizag. And as the city’s skies turn golden, don’t forget to set the camera and get a picture!