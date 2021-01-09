Witnessing sunrise is a glory in itself, isn’t it? Living on the east coast, we in Vizag get the advantage of seeing the dawn from the enthralling Bay of Bengal. Here are 5 vantage points in and around Vizag where you can witness an amazing sunrise.

5 sunrise points in Vizag you should not miss

#1 Ross Hill

Located in the Visakhapatnam port area, the Ross hill chapel gives an amazing bird’s eye view of the city. The rising sun shines over the building giving an illusion of a golden blanket spread over the city.

#2 Viewpoint along Tenneti Park

The sharp curve on the coastal road is hard to miss. Park your vehicle on the side and witness the amazing sunrise as the rays hover and gleam on the stubble rippling water of the sea.

#3 Vanjangi

A favourite among many, Vanjangi is becoming the new hotspot for everyone to hop on their bikes or take their cars and go for a ride to witness a mesmerising sunrise over the clouds from this gem of a place.

#4 Kailasagiri

It’s hard to beat the stunning view of Vizag from the top of Kailasagiri. Add a perfect sunrise to it, and the experience is truly cherishable. With clear skies, you’ll get a beautiful view of the sun rising from the horizon, perfectly curved roads with lazy traffic, and soft waves hitting shore all in one frame.

#5 RK Beach

With joggers, cyclists, kids on rollerblades, RK Beach becomes a hub of activities early in the morning. The gentle sight of the sun rising in the background reminds us to take it slow and engage in the snapshots of happiness life has to offer.