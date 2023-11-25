Looking for new things to do this weekend in Vizag? Bored of just visiting the beach or going to the movies on the weekends? Beyond the usual beach visits and movies, Vizag offers a variety of unique experiences. The City of Destiny is a pinnacle of tourism in Andhra Pradesh. Here is a list of all the things you can do in Vizag this weekend, with your family and friends. From must-visit places in Vizag to the newest city attractions, we got you covered.

Visit the new Eastern Ghats Biodiversity Centre (EGBC)

The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department inaugurated EGBC on 18 November 2023. The eco-tourism spot is located near PM Palem. Some of the attractions include an Orchidarium and a Ficatarium. The new attraction in the city is the perfect place to rejuvenate yourself after a long week. Immerse yourself in the diverse range of floral and ficus species from all over the country.

Go to the Mudasarlova Park

Enjoy yourself a calming and peaceful break, in Mudasarlova Park, right in the lap of nature. The park stretching over 20 acres of land has a theme-based village park, a children’s park and a lake. Mudasarlova is a perfect place for a picnic with your gang, or if you want to spend some alone time by yourself. This is one of the must-visit places in Vizag, especially in this beautiful weather.

A perfect day trip to Lambasingi

Popularly known as the Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh, Lambasingi is the only place in South India which receives snowfall. In addition to the strawberry farms, you can also enjoy the coffee, pine and eucalyptus plantations. The small village is also known for its diverse wildlife and bird life. The strawberry picking season begins from November end, so make sure to plan a trip to this enchanting village.

Attend the theatre fest

The Vizag Junior Fest is back with some exciting theatre plays in the city. The three-day event schedule features a Malgudi Days play, Tara’s trio play and also an exclusive Telugu play – Baribathala Raja. Immerse yourself in Nostalgia by enjoying these creative and wholesome theatrical performances. The event is going to take place at the Vuda Children’s Arena in Siripuram.

Visit the Kothapally waterfalls with your friends

Kothapally Waterfalls is an underrated and unexplored scenic beauty, which you should definitely pay a visit to. The waterfalls are situated just 45 km away from Lambasingi, making it a great travel destination to visit, especially in the months of October to December. You can also visit the coffee plantations adjacent to the waterfalls, and try a good coffee sample to refresh yourself.

Let us know what is your favourite thing to do in Vizag.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and follow our Instagram for more travel recommendations.