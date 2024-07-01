Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all praise for the efforts of the Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) in promoting Araku Valley coffee globally. During his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on 30 June, the Prime Minister highlighted the significance of the coffee from the region, the plants of which are cultivated by the tribal communities in the Agency areas of Alluri Sitaramaraju district with the support of the GCC and the Andhra Pradesh Government.

“It is a matter of pride for all Indians that local products, such as Araku coffee, are gaining global recognition,” Modi observed.

He noted that Araku coffee was renowned for its exceptional aroma and taste and that its cultivation spread into a large area in the Alluri Sitaramaraju district.

Pointing out that over 1,50,000 tribal families have been economically empowered through the cultivation, production, and sale of coffee, the Prime Minister lauded the GCC for its remarkable efforts in bringing global recognition to coffee and uniting tribal farmers to encourage coffee cultivation. As a result, the income of the tribal communities has increased significantly, leading to a more respectable standard of living, he opined.

Modi recalled visiting Visakhapatnam when he had the opportunity to enjoy Araku coffee with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in the past. Photos of the moment were shared during the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

Modi praised the coffee’s amazing taste and mentioned that it has won several global awards. He also noted that Araku coffee was a popular choice at the G20 Summit held in Delhi. He encouraged everyone to enjoy the taste of the coffee whenever possible.

GCC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director G Suresh Kumar expressed pride in the Prime Minister’s acknowledgement of Araku coffee during ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Suresh Kumar stated that the Prime Minister’s inspiring remarks would generate excitement, enthusiasm, and motivation among tribal farmers, GCC staff, government departments, and all those involved in coffee cultivation. He underlined the importance of Araku coffee for the economic empowerment of the tribal communities in Andhra Pradesh.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.