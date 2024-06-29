District principal and sessions court judge Alapati Giridhar has said that people will get speedy justice through Lok Adalats, which are being conducted as per the directives of the Supreme Court and litigants should make better use of such platforms. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Nation Lok Adalat held at Nyaya Seva Sadan on the court premises in Vizag on 29 June, Giridhar said that the District Legal Services Authority was striving to provide free legal aid to victims.

“The ultimate goal of the judicial system is to ensure the fruits of the Constitution are reached to all sections and judges are working in that direction. The District Legal Service Authority is standing by the victims and providing all legal aid to them,” observed the judge.

Through platforms like Lok Adalat, negotiable cases, motor accident cases, negotiable criminal cases and civil cases were being settled, he said at the inaugural ceremony, adding that government organisations, insurance companies, banks, other public sector undertakings and stakeholders in Vizag should utilise this platform for settlement of pending cases.

As part of the programme, a poster on waste management and pollution control measures was released by dignitaries who graced the occasion. District Legal Service Authority secretary M V Seshamma, Metropolitan sessions judge M Venkataramana, Family Court judge K Radharatnam, Bar Association president B Satyanarayana, AP Bar Council vice-chairman S Krishna Mohan, and others participated in the programme.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.