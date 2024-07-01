Shanka Brata Bagchi of 1996 batch of IPS took over as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) of Visakhapatnam on 1 July 2024. Bagchi was posted as the CP replacing A Ravi Shankar who was transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police (CID). Bagchi was the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) during the election period.

Speaking after assuming the office, Bagchi said: “I feel proud to work in Visakhapatnam as I like the city very much.” Going down memory lane, the CP recalled: “After marriage, many suggested me to plan a trip to Switzerland for my honeymoon. However, due to financial constraints, I had chosen Visakhapatnam and promised my wife to take a place which has both a hill station and a beautiful sea.”

About the public-police relationship, Bagchi said when people approach the police, they should be given due respect and the staff at the station should not misbehave with them. “The police should not forget that they are the public servants,” he said. Making it clear that corruption would not be tolerated, Bagchi warned of stringent action against those who indulge in the practice.

Pointing out that Visakhapatnam has become a hub of ganja smuggling, the new CP vowed to curb the menace by checking its transport from the neighbouring areas. Bagchi expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for his posting in Visakhapatnam.

It may be mentioned here that the new government, headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is keen on ensuring law and order in Visakhapatnam by curbing illegal activities like ganja smuggling and human trafficking. It has initiated measures in that direction and the police recently announced a 100-day action plan to end ganja menace in the city.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.