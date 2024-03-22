It’s that time of year again—the beloved festival of colors, Holi is mere days away! The fun and festivities unique to Holi are some things we all look forward to – from bringing our old clothes alive with fresh and vivid colours, to grooving to ‘Balam Pichkari’ with our closest friends. If you’re a Vizagite wondering where to celebrate this year, fear not! We’ve curated a list of the best Holi parties and events in Vizag to attend in 2024:
1. Rang Barse at Radisson Blu
Experience the city’s grandest Holi party at Radisson Blu Resort, a celebration filled with color and happiness! Set to be the biggest Holi party in the city, the event promises a day of music, fun, and more. With eco-friendly colors, live music, DJ sets, delectable food and drinks, photo booth to capture the precious moments, and engaging games for all ages, Rang Barse offers a Bollywood-esque Holi celebration!
Date: 25 March 2024
Time: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Venue: Radisson Blu Resort Visakhapatnam
Book your tickets here.
2. Rangotsav-2024
Immerse yourself in the most colourful and thrilling Holi celebration at Rangotsav-2024! With free organic colours to play with, a fun rain dance, groovy DJs and delicious food options (veg and non-veg) – the event is a perfect way to indulge in the festive spirit of Holi. Rangotsav-2024 is open for people from all age groups, and focuses on traditional festivities like singing and dancing. The event also ensures high-tech security is maintained so that party-goers may celebrate safely. Do note that the costs for food and drink are not covered in the entry ticket!
Date: 25 March 2024
Time: 8:00 am to 1:00 pm
Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Port Stadium
Book your tickets here.
3. Holi Hai – Chrome Outdoors
Presented by Chrome Outdoors, The Park Hotel his hosting the ever-vibrant and anticipated Holi Hai Season 14! With a fantastic lineup of activities scheduled, the event will set the city abuzz. Featuring two stages (one for a DJ, and one for live music), a separate kids area with water splash, live Punjabi dhol, and food and drink (at an additional cost) – this is an complete Holi extravaganza!
Date: 25 March 2024
Time: 9:00 am to 2:00 pm V
Venue: The Park Hotel
Book your tickets here.
4. Rang Barse
Vibes Restro, a stylish resto-pub in Sagar Nagar, is hosting ‘Rang Barse’, a two-day Holi celebration. With live music performances taking the stage, traditional Holi songs and upbeat tunes will set the beat for playful water fights and endless dancing. A Punjabi dhol will also be available. In terms of food, Vibes Restro is offering a tasty menu of Holi delicacies and Indian street food delights. And if you’re in the mood for more fun – you can always reach a drink at their brewery!
Dates: 24 and 25 March 2024
Time: From 9:00 am onwards
Venue: Vibes Restro
Book your tickets here.
With the colorful and lively festival of Holi just around the corner, the city is brimming with excitement. This 2024, these Holi parties and events in Vizag promise a variety of experiences, appealing to those who appreciate both age-old traditions and modern festivities. We trust that you’ll have an unforgettable time at the event of your preference. Here’s wishing you a joyous Holi in advance!
