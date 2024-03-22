1. Rang Barse at Radisson Blu

Experience the city’s grandest Holi party at Radisson Blu Resort, a celebration filled with color and happiness! Set to be the biggest Holi party in the city, the event promises a day of music, fun, and more. With eco-friendly colors, live music, DJ sets, delectable food and drinks, photo booth to capture the precious moments, and engaging games for all ages, Rang Barse offers a Bollywood-esque Holi celebration!

Date: 25 March 2024

Time: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Venue: Radisson Blu Resort Visakhapatnam

Book your tickets here.

2. Rangotsav-2024

Immerse yourself in the most colourful and thrilling Holi celebration at Rangotsav-2024! With free organic colours to play with, a fun rain dance, groovy DJs and delicious food options (veg and non-veg) – the event is a perfect way to indulge in the festive spirit of Holi. Rangotsav-2024 is open for people from all age groups, and focuses on traditional festivities like singing and dancing. The event also ensures high-tech security is maintained so that party-goers may celebrate safely. Do note that the costs for food and drink are not covered in the entry ticket!

Date: 25 March 2024

Time: 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Port Stadium

Book your tickets here.

Read also: 5 ways to celebrate Holi in Vizag to elevate the festive spirit

3. Holi Hai – Chrome Outdoors

Presented by Chrome Outdoors, The Park Hotel his hosting the ever-vibrant and anticipated Holi Hai Season 14! With a fantastic lineup of activities scheduled, the event will set the city abuzz. Featuring two stages (one for a DJ, and one for live music), a separate kids area with water splash, live Punjabi dhol, and food and drink (at an additional cost) – this is an complete Holi extravaganza!

Date: 25 March 2024

Time: 9:00 am to 2:00 pm V

Venue: The Park Hotel

Book your tickets here.

4. Rang Barse

Vibes Restro, a stylish resto-pub in Sagar Nagar, is hosting ‘Rang Barse’, a two-day Holi celebration. With live music performances taking the stage, traditional Holi songs and upbeat tunes will set the beat for playful water fights and endless dancing. A Punjabi dhol will also be available. In terms of food, Vibes Restro is offering a tasty menu of Holi delicacies and Indian street food delights. And if you’re in the mood for more fun – you can always reach a drink at their brewery!

Dates: 24 and 25 March 2024

Time: From 9:00 am onwards

Venue: Vibes Restro

Book your tickets here.