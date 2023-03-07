Holi is just two days away and the city is bustling with preparations for the festival. The people of Vizag are enthralled and are flocking to shopping malls, local markets, and more, to prepare for the festival. It is a day of joyful celebration where families and loved ones, come together to have a memorable day. Everyone’s excited about the fiesta with the plans they’ve made and continue to come up with ideas, to make it more merry. Here are 5 things to do on Holi in Vizag, if you’re still looking for ways to make the day more lively.

Attend Holi events

This festive season will be incomplete without having a blast! Vizag has a few events, in store for its people to elevate the festivity spirit. Take part in these exuberant events with vibrant colours and electrifying music, along with friends or family. Chrome Outdoors is throwing the biggest Holi party in Vizag, with a wide range of activities and attractions, that will keep the party going all day long. Neon Carnival and Rangeen Blast are other events, that are set to take place on 8 March 2023.

Head to restaurants

There is nothing like catching up with friends or spending time with family, over some delectable food. Vizag is endowed with several restaurants serving various cuisines including Indian, Italian, Continental, and more. The city boasts of restaurants with tranquil ambience and amazing delicacies, offering a wonderful time with loved ones. Kamat, Zamindari, Deepak Punjabi Dhaba, Platform 65, and Little India are some of the popular options for Indian cuisine. If you’re open to endeavouring something new, head to Upland Bistro, FSM, Sam’s Griddle, and Glutton’s Garage for mouth-watering continental food.

Hit the beach

It is inevitable to bring up the beach if you live in Vizag. The beaches in the city are popular hangout spots, owing to a number of cafes and other eateries located along the way. One of the best parts of the beach is the local snacks. Indulge in some Muri Mixture, Mirchi Bajji, and Roasted Corn, as you peacefully watch the waves crash the shore. However, if you end up going with friends or cousins you’ll most likely be tossed into the water!

Refreshing long drives

The long stretching coastline is one the best things about Vizag and allows us to enjoy a refreshing long drive. Blasting music as you drive along the winding stretch sounds like a fun thing to do. Some of the best long-drive routes in Vizag include Hanumanthuwaka to Simhachalam, RK Beach to Bheemili and RK Beach to Yarada.

Movie night with family

Having a movie night sounds like the perfect way to end the day. Grab some snacks and tune into some entertaining movies for some quality time. Now that OTT platforms are within our reach, offering tons of options to pick from, movie nights are made more enjoyable.

