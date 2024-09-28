A crop of awards were bagged by Visakhapatnam district at a function held in Vijayawada to mark World Tourism Day on 28 September.

Known for its beauty, Rushikonda was selected as the Best Beach, while Radisson Blu got the Best Hotel award.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh gave away mementoes to those who have been extending services in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Apart from the Best Beach in AP award to Rushikonda, other accolades went to Travels IQ Global Solutions (Best Travel Agent), Elegant (Best Budget Hotel), Araku Tribal Museum (Best Attractive Tourist Spot), Chennas Heritage Hotel (Best Convention Centre), Viswanatha Sports Club (Best Unique Tourism Project), Travel Home (Best Swadesi Tour Operator), Sun International Institute (Best Tourism Institute) and Buddham Saranam (Best Tourism Film). D Venkata Naidu of Dolphins Hotel in the city received the Best Chef award.

These awards were announced by the Andhra Pradesh State Tourism Department Corporation (APSRTC) in connection with World Tourism Day.

The Chief Minister also launched several tourism projects which included Vimala Regency at Adoni in Kurnool district, a light and sound show at Chandragiri fort in Chittoor district and a Buddham statue at Bojjannakonda in Anakapalle district.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu