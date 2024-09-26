Visakhapatnam is best known for its beaches, and among them, RK Beach has a special place in everyone’s heart. Whether you are new to the city or a local, this place is probably the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of Vizag. To make the most of your visit to RK Beach, here is a list of things that you can try there:

Sightseeing

Victory at Sea War Memorial

In 1971, Pakistan targeted the Visakhapatnam Port to destroy INS Vikrant. The Indian Navy, with its sheer bravery and intelligence, sunk the Pakistani Submarine, PNS Ghazi, at the coast of Visakhapatnam. This monument, constructed in 1991 at RK beach, stands tall as a symbol of the great sacrifices and Wisdom of the Eastern Naval Command and Indian Navy soldiers during the 1971 event.

Don’t forget to check out the enduring symbol of Victory!

INS Kurusura

Don’t miss out on this Submarine Museum, the first of its kind in South Asia! This was established in 2002 after the decommissioning of INS Kursura (S20), a Soviet-built Kalvari-class submarine. The museum offers a rare opportunity to explore the inside of a submarine, learn about its operational history and the life of naval personnel onboard. Do visit and experience the life of submarine warriors!

Tickets: Rs 80/-

TU 142 Air Craft Museum

A Tribute to Indian Naval Aviation!

Right across the INS Kurusura Submarine Museum, The TU 142 Aircraft stands as a legacy of Indian naval aviation. With glimpses of fighter planes, missiles, and artefact interiors, this place will help you understand the evolution and growth of aviation.

Tickets: Rs 80/-

Visakha Museum

Explore the treasure of bygone eras!

This 33-year-old museum serves as a time capsule for the port city. Here, you can explore two sections – one is dedicated to the Naval base, showcasing various weapons and providing information on various submarines and Maritime history.

On the other hand, the heritage section of this place consists of a Stone Sculpture Gallery, Bronze Gallery, Celadon and Enamel Ware Gallery. Additionally, you can find inscriptions dated to 1083 AD, paintings from artists including Adavi Raju Bapiraju and many more such things here.

Tickets: Rs 10/- for adults, 5/- for Children

Light House

The East Point Lighthouse in Vuda Park was built in 1959. While you visit it, you can explore activities like tennis, and chess, or enjoy a bicycle ride at the newly renovated VMRDA (VUDA) park.

Tickets:

Rs 20 per person for Adults/Children from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

per person for Adults/Children from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm Rs 60 per person for Adults/Children from 2:00 pm to 8:30 pm (Includes ticket for Musical Fountain Show)

per person for Adults/Children from 2:00 pm to 8:30 pm (Includes ticket for Musical Fountain Show) Rs 50 for Cycle Rides (for one hour)

Shopping

Craft Bazaar

If you are looking for art and craft shows, Craft Bazaar near the RK beach is the best place for you. You can start your exploration of the beach from this point, which is right next to the Kali Matha temple. The entry to this place is free of cost, and it offers you a wide range of handmade handicraft products. You can check out some amazing bangles, interior decor and clothes here.

Food

If you get hungry on while exploring these places, check out the following food spots. These are some of the best in the area:

YMCA Food Court

Situated right opposite the serene shores of Rk Beach in Visakhapatnam, the YMCA food street offers a wide range of delicacies ranging from Afghani food to some street-style noodles and Shwarma places.

Arku Valley Coffee

Bringing the flavours from the valleys of Aruku, Aruku Valley Coffee is the best place to take a coffee break.

Korean Food Truck

Try out some delicious Korean-style ramen, corn dogs and chicken wings at Korean Food Truck near Vuda Park.

Sarada Bakery

Try some mouth-watering pastries and cakes in the 58-year-old Sharada Bakery opposite to Vuda Park.

So, the next time when you visit RK Beach in Visakhapatnam, don’t just admire the beauty of the beach, add these things to your bucket list to enhance your experience at this place.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.