As September comes to a close, Vizag is bustling with new events and activities that promise an exciting end to the month. Whether you’re looking to shop, learn a new skill, or enjoy some laughs, there’s something to do. That said, here’s a roundup of 8 events happening in Visakhapatnam in the last week of September:

1. Open Mic Comedy Nights

The comedy group, Vizag Komedians, is hosting Open Mic sessions on 24, 26, and 27 September in different locations. Local comedians would take the stage to make the audience laugh. Entry is free. If you’d rather be a performer than an audience member, you can contact Vizag Komedians on their Instagram or reach out to [email protected].

Dates and Venues: Escape Room, Madhurawada (24 September)

Crispy Eaters (26 September)

Pin Code 17 (27 September)

2. D’sire Exhibition

If you want to start your Dussehra, Navaratri, and Diwali shopping early, this is the perfect chance to do so. D’sire Exhibitions is hosting a shopping spree with the latest collections of designer wear, jewellery, home decor, and more. You can contact them at 9848707718 to register or for more information.

Dates: 24-25 September

Time: 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

Venue: Novotel Varun Beach

3. Pencil Drawing Workshop

Shanti Art Cenre is hosting a Realism in Utensils: Pencil Drawing Workshop, where you can learn the art of hyper-realistic sketching from the artist Divya Chinni. Shading techniques, proportions, textures and utensils will be the topics in focus. There are limited spots available, and you can call them at 8885910482 to register.

Date: 28 and 29 September

Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Venue: Shanti Art Centre, Akkayyapalem

Fee: Rs 1,900

4. The Funny Chums – Comedy Night

If all you’re looking for is a good laugh in Visakhapatnam to end your September with, attend “The Funny Chums”, presented by Vizag Komedians (who organise stand-up events regularly). The event will be in Telugu and English, and it features local comedians Leni, Sai S, and Narendra comedy show. You can book your tickets to the show here.

Date: 28 September

Time: Starting from 7:00 pm

Venue: Crispy Eaters, Ratneveni Complex, Dwaraka Nagar 1st Lane

5. 3D Moon Lamp Workshop

Kakinada-based Brown Workshop is hosting a 3D moon lamp workshop where they will teach people how to make moon lamps with realistic textures and colours. Materials and guidance will be provided. All materials and guidance will be provided. You can message them on their Instagram for more details.

Date: 29 September

Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Venue: Wabi Sabi Art Cafe

6. Gold Foil Workshop

Also hosted by Brown Workshop, this artistic event teaches people how to use gold foiling to create unique art. Whether you’re a beginner in ar or experienced, this will be a relaxing, creative workshop. This workshop is open to all skill levels and is kid-friendly! Spots are limited. You can message Brown Workshop on their Instagram to register.

Date: 29 September

Time: 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Venue: Wabi Sabi Art Cafe

7. Hi Life Exhibitions

Hi Life Exhibitions hosts luxe fashion, jewellery and lifestyle exhibitions for women across India. If you’re into high fashion, this is the event for you. This exhibition will feature a stunning collection of designer wear, from elegant anarkalis to contemporary fusion outfits and stylish jewellery. You can get in touch with them at 022 2524 5556 to know more.

Dates: 29 and 30 September

Time: 10:00 am-8:00 pm

Venue: Novotel Varun Beach

8. Thrifty X Dosti Yaari

Want to make new connections? You need to be at the Thrifty X Dosti Yaari event, which brings strangers across Vizag together over some games and ice-breakers (and a complimentary drink!) The event is open to age groups 21 to 26 and 35 to 45.

For the 21-36 age group, bookings are here.

For the 35-45 age group, bookings are here.

Date: 29 September

Time: From 2:00 pm onwards

Venue: To be announced

The last week of September has quite a few exciting events lined up for Visakhapatnam residents to enjoy. Make sure to mark your calendars and enjoy all that this beautiful city has to offer!

PS: If you're more interested in spending your days exploring Vizag's food scene, however, check out our guide to the latest restaurants, cafes, and cloud kitchens in the city!

