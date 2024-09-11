We’re more than halfway through the year, and Vizag is not what it was at the start of 2024. In the thick of landmark events like MILAN 2024, the General Elections, and the recent cyclone, the city has gone through a lot. One of the brighter spots, though, has definitely been the introduction of newer, better food in the city. For that, we have these 15 new restaurants in Visakhapatnam to thank:

1. House of Punjab

For a true taste of Punjab, head over to the House of Punjab. One of the hottest new restaurants in Visakhapatnam, the place has a vibrant and colourful ambience, live music, and a spread of authentic Punjabi thalis, naans, biryanis, and tandoori starters. Whether you’re in the mood for Indian, Chinese, or Tandoori cuisine, they’ve got it all. To reserve a table, call +91 9697946789.

Location: Jodugullapalem Junction, Visalakshi Nagar

2. Pincode 17

For those who enjoy variety, Pincode 17 is a new budget-friendly café serving up Continental cuisine with both indoor and outdoor seating. Try their Korean Fried Chicken Popcorn, Butter Chicken Steam Momos, or treat yourself to a Red Wine Sangria Mocktail. They also offer freshly baked pastries made to order in just 5-10 minutes.

Location: ASR Nagar, Seethammadhara

3. Ruchira

Ruchira is a cloud kitchen that’s quickly gaining popularity with a 4+ rating on Swiggy and Zomato. Known for their gourmet biryanis and kebabs, they specialize in items like Chicken and Paneer Matka Biryanis, Mutton Galouti Kebabs, and Achari Fish Tikka. Their Matka Biryanis, available in 1 kg (serving two) or 2 kg (serving two to four), are must-tries, packed with succulent meat and flavorful spices. You can order on Swiggy and Zomato or opt for takeaway from their Siripuram outlet.

Location: Balaji Nagar, Asilmetta

4. Maaya

Maaya is a brand-new fine-dining restaurant offering a blend of Indian Tandoori and Afghani cuisine. If you’re looking for an elegant meal with a touch of authenticity, Maaya’s got you covered.

Location: Isukathota

5. Da Spot

With classy black and red interiors, Da Spot brings pan-Asian and continental cuisine to Vizag. Think Italian, Mexican, English, and Chinese dishes, all served in a spacious, laid-back atmosphere.

Location: Isukathota

6. Circars Bistro

Circars Bistro is a cosy, inviting spot with authentic American and Continental cuisine. The menu includes everything, from fresh salads and wings to hearty rice dishes and pasta. With both vegetarian options like falafel and paneer, and non-vegetarian selections including lamb, pork, chicken, and beef, there’s something for every palate. Some must-try signature dishes include their gourmet burgers, Chicken Piccata, tender Pork Ribs, and Fish in Pesto Sauce. Each dish is made to order and served hot. Location: Above Flying Spaghetti Monster, Waltair Uplands

7. Mad Batter

Mad Batter is a cloud café that serves everything from Korean sliders to decadent desserts like bombolinis, bao buns, and churros. Their cute packaging is a bonus, and you can easily order through Swiggy, Zomato, or arrange for live counters at events.

Location: Ramnagar

8. Poushtikam

Looking for a healthy breakfast? Poushtikkam is a family-run eatery serving fresh, nutritious meals made with wood-pressed oils and quality ingredients. Their Millet Dosas, Ragi Idlis, and Millet Kichdi are delicious and wholesome. You can dine in or take away.

Location: MVP Colony

9. Celebrations Restaurant

Celebrations Restaurant offers a grand ambience perfect for group dinners and parties. With a spacious parking area, it’s a convenient choice for larger gatherings. Their Apricot Delight is a signature dish, and they offer a wide variety of Indian and Asian dishes, from Paneer Tikka and Korean Fried Chicken to biryanis and pulaavs. If you’re looking for a family-friendly place, this is definitely one of the new restaurants in Visakhapatnam to try.

You can call them at 8106160083 for more information.

Location: Midhilapuri Colony, Madhurawada

10. Hideout Dhaba

Spicy food lovers, this one’s for you! Hideout Dhaba in Rushikonda offers a range of flavorful dishes like Chicken Bone Roast, Cashew Chicken Pakodi, and their signature Chicken Raju Pulao. You can contact them at 7416752006 or 9063200692 for bulk orders.

Location: Pedda Rushikonda

11. The Healthy Wok

As Vizag’s first healthy Chinese and Asian food cloud kitchen, The Healthy Wok stands out with its air-fried dishes and MSG-free meals. You can opt for brown rice, whole-wheat spaghetti, and other healthier alternatives without compromising on flavor. They even display calorie counts for each dish on Swiggy and Zomato.

12. Kai

Opened at Welcom by ITC, Kai offers a sophisticated Pan-Asian dining experience with sushi, stir-fried Japanese rice, and dim sums on the menu. The classy and traditional ambiance makes it perfect for a more upscale meal.

Location: Dr NTR Road, Maharani Peta

13. Blue Mango (New menu)

With a new menu that includes Indian, Continental, and Chinese dishes, Blue Mango is more than just a café. They offer a range of soups, Andhra curries, and desserts like Tiramisu and cupcakes, along with a cozy atmosphere that features board games and photo corners.

Location: Above Athidhi Devo Bhava, Lawsons Bay Colony

14. Arabian Knights Mandi (Renovated)

Arabian Knights Mandi has recently renovated both its look and menu. Now offering Indian, Chinese, and Tandoori starters along with their famous Mutton Juicy Mandi, they’ve added a mocktail counter and a PS5 gaming area for a complete dining experience.

Location: Above Aptronix, Daba Gardens

15. 4 Flavours

4 Flavours is a cloud kitchen offering the city’s first Egg Mughlai Biryani, along with a range of other delicious dishes like Lollipop Biryani, Cashew Chicken Roast, and Chicken Tawa Fry. Their menu is budget-friendly, making it perfect for quick, affordable meals.

With all these new restaurants, cloud kitchens, and cafes that have opened up in Visakhapatnam, there’s no need to ask yourself “Where should I eat?”. Instead, simply pick a place from this list and add a new experience to your roster!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food and drink recommendations.