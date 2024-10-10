‘Run for Dr B R Ambedkar’ will be organised on a big scale on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on 26 November to mark ‘Constitution Day’ under the aegis of the SC, ST, BC, and Minorities Alumni Welfare Association.

According to a press note issued by the association, the programme is aimed at creating awareness among the people about the significance and importance of the Indian Constitution.

A poster on the programme was released by Andhra University in-charge Vice-Chancellor G Sasibhushana Rao on 10 October. University Registrar Dhanunjay and others were present.

Organisers of the programme, who participated in the poster release event, called upon the people, particularly students and educationists, to take part in the run in large numbers.

According to them, Central and State Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and IAS and IPS officers will be invited to the programme. A T-shirt will be given to each participant.

The run will be organised from RK Beach to the YMCA in Visakhapatnam, and it will culminate in a public meeting. The organisers expect the participation of over 10,000 people in the run.

