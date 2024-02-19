The prestigious international maritime naval exercise, MILAN 2024, is set to unfold in Visakhapatnam, attracting esteemed dignitaries including the Honourable Vice President of India, the Honourable Defence Minister of India, and other senior Indian dignitaries. Official representatives from the navies of various countries will also be attending. To ensure smooth operations of MILAN 2024, and public safety, the following traffic diversions, and parking arrangements, have been implemented by Visakhapatnam City Police.

Naval Exercises and Rehearsals:

Naval exercises will take place along Ramakrishna (RK) Beach Road, stretching from the Naval Coastal Battery to Park Hotel Junction. On 20 February 2024, full-dress rehearsals will be conducted from 1 pm to 8 pm. During these rehearsals, and throughout the event (22 February), regular vehicular traffic, residents residing along Beach Road, and those holding passes will be allowed to witness the naval arrangements.

Cutoffs/Diversions:

From Collector’s Office Junction to Naval Coastal Battery

From CR Reddy Circle to All India Radio Junction towards NTR Statue, and from All India Radio Junction to Pandurangapuram Down

From Naval Canteen Junction to Naval Coastal Battery

From Pandimetta Junction to Novotel Hotel

From Century Club to Novotel

Vehicle Restrictions:

Vehicles without passes are prohibited from Park Hotel Junction to NTR Beach Road.

Parking Arrangements:

Vehicles with APIIC Ground Naval Vehicle passes No parking at APIIC Ground. Walk through Vishwapriya Function Hall to Beach Road enclosures.

AU Football Ground Vehicles with Naval passes: Park at AU Football Ground via CR Reddy Circle, AU Outgate. Walk through AU English Medium School Road, or the Park Hotel road, to Beach Road enclosures.

From Rushikonda, MVP, Kurupam Circle, and Siripuram: Park at MGM Ground, near Park Hotel, and walk to the beach via MGM Ground or YMCA entrance.

From RTC Complex, Jagadamba Junction, Seven Hills Hospital, and KGH: Park at District Collectorate or Andhra Medical College Grounds, and access the beach via Naval Coastal Battery Junction or Novotel.

For Residents:

Residents residing along Beach Road (Naval Coastal Battery to Park Hotel) are requested to cooperate with the police. In emergencies, they can show their Aadhaar card if no alternative route exists.

Ambulances and Emergency Vehicles:

Entry to relevant hospitals via Siripuram will be allowed for ambulances from Rushikonda, MVP, and Kurupam Circle.

VIP Escorts:

VIP escorts from Rushikonda, MVP, and Kurupam Circle will have designated entry points via Siripuram.

Inside Naval Campus:

Heavy vehicle movement is prohibited between 7 am and 9 pm from Convent Junction to Sheela Nagar on 21 and 22 February.

Two-wheeler and non-commercial four-wheeler movement is prohibited from 10 am to 9 pm on the same dates from Convent Junction to Sheela Nagar via Urvashi and NAD Gate.

Similar restrictions apply from Gajuwaka to Convent Junction via Scindia.

Parking is allowed only in designated areas during the specified dates and times.

Please cooperate with the authorities and follow traffic diversions and parking information for a smooth and enjoyable experience of MILAN 2024

