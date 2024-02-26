The Visakha Museum, which had been temporarily closed since 29 January 2024 on account of undergoing a major modernization project, received a visit from various top officials on 25 February, Sunday, upon its recent reopening. The visitors included important higher-ups – District Collector, Dr A Mallikarjuna, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner, CM Saikanth Verma, and Joint Collector, K Mayur Ashok, who went on to inspect the museum right after inaugurating the Floating Sea Bridge on RK Beach. Both attractions have been unveiled this week as part of the ongoing coastal development projects that are being undertaken to boost tourism.

The officials toured different areas of the museum and expressed their satisfaction with its development. Appreciation was bestowed on various exhibits, including the arts and crafts made by local artists, paintings depicting the city’s beauty, historical books and records, and idols showcasing ancient sculptural skills.

The GVMC Commissioner, CM Saikanth Verma, briefed the District Collector and Joint Collector about the activities and new additions made to the museum as a part of the modernization initiative. V Edward Paul, a passionate historian, and member of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), accompanied the group, explaining the significant places these exhibits occupy in Visakhapatnam’s history.

All officials recognised the efforts of the staff and the artists who contributed to the museum’s development. The Museum Curator, Venkataramana, received a suggestion from the District Commissioner to display more information related to the exhibits in the heritage and archeology sections of the museum.

With this reopening, the GVMC Commissioner also instructed Venkataramana to ensure regular cleaning of the Visakha Museum. He also ordered the Deputy Executive Officer, Satyanarayana Raju, to install CCTV cameras and fire extinguishers to strengthen security on the premises.

Later in the day, the officials also recognised two team members from Vizag Sketchers, Preeti Sangeeta, and PV Hanuman, for capturing Visakha Museum on canvas.

