The wait for Vizagites to have a thrilling experience ends as the Floating Sea Bridge (FSB) laid at RK beach, Vizag, became operational after its inauguration by Rajya Sabha member-elect, Y V Subba Reddy on 25 February 2024 (Sunday).

Speaking on the occasion, Subba Reddy said that the floating bridge would attract more number of tourists to Vizag. The Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government initiated a slew of measures for the development of beaches in the State, he said.

Designed on the lines of the FSB at Chavakkad beach in Kerala, this bridge – the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh – is sure to attract people in large numbers.

The Visakhapatnam Metro Regional Development Authority (VMRDA), which took up the project, has a deal with a private company for its installation and operation. The VMRDA is likely to get an annual revenue of over Rs 15 lakh per annum from the operator.

More information was also released about the FSB, and it is reported that over one hundred people can walk on the 100-meter floating bridge at a time and have a thrilling time at sea.



How did the floating sea bridge come about?



A team from the VMRDA, which toured Kerala last year, was attracted by the FSB at Chavakkad beach. Following this, they made a proposal to the government to lay a similar one in the city. To ensure the safety of visitors, the operators arranged for lifeguards to be present at every 25-metre mark along the bridge.

Recently, District Collector, Dr A Mallikharjuna, IAS, and the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner, Saikanth Varma, IAS, along with officials visited the project.

Known for its beauty and beaches, Visakhapatnam now has another attraction to catch the eye of tourists all over.

