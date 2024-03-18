Visakhapatnam has a new attraction that is captivating both locals and tourists alike. The Victory At Sea War Memorial, situated at RK Beach, now features an enchanting laser show that pays tribute to the heroes of the India-Pakistani War of 1971. The show, which has come into effect in the first half of February, has been attracting locals and tourists from across the city. Glimpses of warships that took part in the Indo-Pakistan War, including INS Karanj (S21) and INS Vikrant are being displayed on the memorial, along with stunning graphics, stirring music, and narrations that recount the historic events of the war. Anyone interested can go by Ramakrishna Beach and catch the laser show at night. Meant to be educational, emotional, and attractive, the show is set to remind its viewers of the sacrifices made by India’s armed forces to protect the nation. The viewing adds an entirely new intricate layer to the experience of the Victory at Sea War Memorial as a whole.

The memorial has been upgraded frequently in the recent past, and previous additions include the addition of the National Emblem atop the memorial tower in 2019, and a mural in July 2020 depicting the missile attacks carried out by Indian Naval Ships on the night of 4 December 1971, along with the routing of Indian missile boats during the 1971 war. The laser show now joins this list.

The Victory At Sea War Memorial, built in 1966, stands as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by our armed forces. It was built to honor the brave men and women who fought valiantly during the war. Now, with the addition of the laser show, their legacy is brought to life in a whole new way.

Located in a prime spot in the city, the Victory At Sea War Memorial has many interesting attractions apart from the laser show. It also exhibits a T-55 tank from the Second World War (1939-1945), the RZ-61 missile, which is used for the Republic Day practice parade, and the P-21 missile, which is equipped with a rocket missile. The structure is surrounded by a wonderful garden where you can unwind.

