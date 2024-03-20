The opening ceremony for Tiger Triumph – 24, a bilateral tri-service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Amphibious Exercise, between India and the US commenced on 19 March 2024, onboard the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Jalashwa, in Visakhapatnam. This exercise, conducted along India’s Eastern seaboard, symbolizes the strong strategic partnership between the two nations and aims to encourage interoperability, and facilitate the exchange of best practices and standard operating procedures for multinational HADR operations.

The harbor phase of the exercise, scheduled in Visakhapatnam until 25 March, will include pre-sail discussions, expert exchanges on professional subjects, and deliberations on planning and execution procedures for various tasks.

The Eastern seaboard of India, overlooking the Bay of Bengal, is a critical region for the United States’ policy of a ‘Free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific’. This region, the world’s largest bay, is nestled between India, to the East, and Indonesia, to the West – with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar as coastal countries. Its economic, diplomatic, and security significance draws major powers from the East and West, including China, Japan, India, the US, and Russia.

In view of this magnanimous event, the US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, applauded the ongoing joint exercise on Tuesday, stating that India and America are forging a path towards a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. He expressed his congratulations to the US Navy and the Indian Navy for an excellent start to Tiger Triumph 2024, emphasizing that such joint exercises underscore the vital US-India Defense partnership, strengthening their bonds and securing shared interests.

Ambassador Garcetti, along with Vice Admiral, Rajesh Pendharkar, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Naval Command, expressed that Tiger Triumph-24 would bolster the ties between the world’s two largest democracies. The US Ambassador highlighted that their relations have never been stronger and are accelerating, with the US being India’s top partner in military exercises and training.

Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with the US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin on Monday. Lloyd Austin, acknowledged the significant role of the Indian Navy in conducting anti-piracy operations in the Indian Ocean region.

The harbor phase of Tiger Triumph – 24 will take place in Visakhapatnam, while the sea phase will be conducted in Kakinada. The exercise will simulate HADR operations in a “friendly island nation,” where troops will execute amphibious landing operations.

