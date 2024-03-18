A press release on 18 March 2024, announced that a bilateral tri-service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise, called ‘Tiger Triumph – 24’, is set to take place between India and the US from 18 to 31 March 2024 in Vizag. This exercise, which is a testament to the established partnership between the two countries, is scheduled to take place on the Eastern Seaboard under the aegis of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), which is headquartered in Vizag. As a part of the exercise, the ENC welcomed the US Navy’s USS Somerset (LPD-25) at Visakhapatnam earlier today – with which the exercise officially kicks off.

Participants in the exercise include Indian Navy Ships equipped with integral helicopters and landing crafts, aircraft from the Indian Navy, personnel and vehicles from the Indian Army, aircrafts and helicopters from the Indian Air Force. These forces will be joined by the Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT). The United States will be represented by US Navy Ships, which will carry in troops from the US Marine Corps and US Army.

The goal of Tiger Triumph – 24, set in Vizag, is to enhance interoperability for conducting HADR operations and to refine Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), so as to ensure rapid and efficient coordination between the forces of both countries in cases of disaster relief.

The ‘Harbour Phase’ of the exercise is scheduled from 18 to 25 March. During this phase, personnel from both navies will engage in activities including – training visits, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events, and social interactions. Upon completion of the Harbour Phase, the ships, with the troops onboard, will set sail for the ‘Sea Phase’. During this time, they will undertake maritime, amphibious, and HADR operations in response to simulated situations.

