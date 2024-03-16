In a series of significant developments, the Eastern Naval Command wing, of the Indian Navy has launched several key projects in Visakhapatnam, including a 41-storey sailors’ accommodation block, which is set to be the tallest building in Vizag yet! This initiative marks a new era of growth and progress for the city and the Navy.

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, AVSM, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, laid the foundation stone for this 41-storey sailors’ accommodation block at Nausena Baugh on 15 March, 2024. Once completed, this building will stand as the tallest in Visakhapatnam, symbolizing the progress and pride of the Indian Navy. The building, is named in honour of Megh Nath Sangal, MCEAP-II, VrC, a hero of the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The Commander-in-Chief also laid the foundation stone for 156 Dwelling Units at the Naval Park, another significant effort to improve the living conditions of the naval personnel.

These projects underscore the Indian Navy’s commitment to achieving the ‘Ships First’ and ‘Key on Arrival’ concepts, both of which are approaches adopted by the Navy to prioritize their operational units and the welfare of the personnel manning them. The ‘Key on Arrival’ concept, specifically, is part of the Indian Navy’s drive to improve the living conditions of its personnel by providing ready-to-move-in accommodation to its personnel as soon as they arrive at their new posting.

Earlier, on 14 March, Vice-Admiral Sameer Saxena, AVSM, NM, Chief of Staff, of the Eastern Naval Command, laid the foundation stone for 288 Dwelling Units – Sailors’ Married Accommodation – at the Indian Naval Station Vishwakarma, Visakhapatnam. On the same lines, the foundation stone for Sailors’ Transit Accommodation was laid at 104 Area, Visakhapatnam, by the Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command.

In addition to these, the Eastern Naval Command and Visakhapatnam City Police collaborated to establish a police outpost on top of Dolphin Hill, in a move to enhance security and ensure public safety. This strategic location will ensure police presence between Malkapuram and Yerada, acting as a preventive measure against traffic accidents and antisocial elements.

These developments follow the sentiments addressed at the maiden Station Commanders Workshop in June 2023, where Admiral Hari Kumar emphasized the role of Station Commanders as key drivers of the happiness quotient of personnel. He highlighted that Station Commanders are at the front end of his ‘Ships First’ vision.

The initiatives mark a significant milestone in the Indian Navy’s ongoing efforts to improve the living conditions of its personnel and their families. The 41-storey accommodation, which is to be the tallest building in Vizag, is also contributing to the overall development of the city.

