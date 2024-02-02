Indian Navy has declared 2024 as the ‘Year of Naval Civilians’ to improve the administration, efficiency, and well-being of Naval Civilians. The Navy will address all facets of Civilian HR Management in a time-bound manner. Major focus areas towards maximizing administrative efficiency, digital initiatives, generic and specific training programs, and welfare activities have been identified for implementation in 2024.

Naval Civilian Personnel constitute about a third of the Indian Navy’s workforce and contribute significantly to its operational effectiveness across all domains. Civilian personnel impact the overall performance of Naval formations such as Command Headquarters, Dockyards, Material Organisations, Naval Armament Depots, Naval Armament Inspectorates, Training Establishments, and other support units. In a press note released, the Navy is keen to improve the lifestyle and services to impact the Naval Civilians’ performance.

Several initiatives have been conceived and implemented in the past to enhance organizational efficiency and satisfaction levels amongst Indian Navy civilians. However, the impetus must be provided to their administration, training, welfare, etc. so that they effectively contribute towards ensuring that the Indian Navy always remains a combat-ready, credible, cohesive, and future-proof force. Declaring 2024 as a year dedicated to them is a step in this direction.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.