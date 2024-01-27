On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, AVSM, NM Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) reviewed the ceremonial parade held at the ENC parade ground at INS Circars, Vizag. The parade saw the participation of over 600 personnel drawn from the ships, submarines, establishments, Defence Security Corps and Sea Cadet Corps of the Command and was witnessed by a large gathering comprising service personnel and their families, veterans and civilian dignitaries. The Chief of Staff commended the men and women on parade for their immaculate turnout and smart drill.

While addressing the parade, the Chief of Staff reminded everyone of the significance of the day that marked the country’s journey as a democracy. He brought out that the makers of the Constitution were aware of both the significance of the Constitution as well as the challenges ahead. He acknowledged the tremendous efforts and responsibilities that lay ahead of everyone. He brought out that the Indian Navy is on the cusp of becoming gender-neutral and that it was everyone’s responsibility to endeavour a success.

Complimenting the Eastern Naval Command for the high tempo of activities and the steadfast focus on ensuring operational readiness, Saxena stated that the ships, submarines and aircraft of ENC have extended their operational footprint around the entire globe. Deployments of the ENC units to the West Coast of Africa, Japan, Australia and various IOR littorals have reinforced and showcased Eastern Naval Command’s capability to undertake and support operations at extended ranges.

During his Republic Day parade address, he also extolled the efforts of ENC units in Vizag in supporting various endeavours of national importance including supporting India’s quest for a manned space mission, Gaganyaan and activities undertaken towards the goal of Atma Nirbharta. The Chief of Staff acknowledged the unstinting and relentless efforts of various support agencies of ENC in supporting the high operational tempo.

The Chief of Staff also highlighted that a host of activities are planned shortly including MILAN 24 and large-scale theatre level and multilateral exercises. He emphasised that during MILAN 24, which would be the flagship event of the ENC, representatives from over 50 countries including 20 ships and aircraft would visit the City of Destiny and underscored the importance of wholehearted participation of the entire Command in making the event a grand success.

