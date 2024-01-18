Visakhapatnam District Collector A Mallikharjuna IAS has informed that the MILAN 2024 Naval exercises will be conducted in two phases from 19 to 27 February in the Naval Command area. He stated that all concerned departments, including the Navy, Airports, Port Authority, Customs, Revenue, VMRDA, GVMC, Police, and Tourism officials, held a review meeting on Wednesday. Directives were issued regarding the coordination of activities among these departments to ensure the successful execution of the exercises.

During the meeting of officials, the details of the MILAN 2024 Incharge and the Naval Commando Siraj Azad 12th Edition program were unveiled. The Harbor Phase will take place from February 19 to 23, followed by the Sea Phase from 24 to 27 February. Foreign dignitaries are expected to attend these events. The collector also mentioned the participation of 50 foreign ships, 40 warships, and submarine marines in the Milaan exercises, showcasing joint maritime activities.

On 18 and 19 February, foreign ships will arrive at Visakhapatnam Port and the Naval Dockyard. Foreign dignitaries are expected to visit the city on the 19th. The main events will commence on 21, and the Defense Minister will preside over the ceremonies. The MILAN Village Festival will be inaugurated by the Defense Minister on the same day. On the 22 February, the Vice President will preside over special programs at the Naval Auditorium.

The Collector emphasized that all departments should work in coordination to ensure the success of the exercises. Specific instructions were issued to the police for beach area security, and measures were outlined to address issues such as traffic, accommodation, and sanitation. The collector also stressed the need for cleanliness in beach areas and issued orders for parking arrangements.

Special programs will be organized at the Naval Auditorium on the 22 February, with the Vice President attending. The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, will be the chief guest at the main event on the beach. The collector mentioned that activities like drone shows, parades, and cultural events will be conducted at various locations to attract tourists. The Fishery Department was instructed to inform fishermen about the exercises in advance and ensure their safety.

The Collector concluded the meeting by urging all departments to work together to make the MILAN 2024 exercise a success and to showcase Visakhapatnam as a clean and tourist-friendly city during the event.

