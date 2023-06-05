Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam has released a recruitment notification for 2023, announcing 281 apprentice vacancies. The vacancies are open to candidates with IT and 10th qualifications. The application process will be conducted online, and interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website, https://apprenticedasrecttindia.in/, before 25 June 2023.

Applicants must fulfil the criteria to be eligible for these positions. The age limit requires candidates to be born on or before 2 May 2009 to be considered for the apprenticeship training batch of 2023-24. The Naval Dockyard Apprentice School in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, has been designated as the job location for these vacancies.

Eligible candidates should have completed SSC/Matric/Std X with a minimum aggregate of 50% and possess an IT (NCVT) certificate in a relevant stream with a minimum aggregate of 65%. The selected candidates will receive a stipend based on the guidelines provided in the Government of India Gazette Notification No 561 dated 25 September 2019.

Before applying online, interested candidates are advised to read the detailed notification. The online application form will be accessible through the provided link up to 25 June 2023. For further information and to apply, candidates can visit the important links provided, including the apprenticeship registration link.

