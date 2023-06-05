Visakhapatnam: In the aftermath of a devastating train accident in Odisha State, Minister Botcha Satyanarayana confirmed that one passenger hailing from Andhra Pradesh was among the deceased. Speaking at a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, Satyanarayana revealed that more than 20 passengers sustained injuries, while 28 individuals remained uncontactable. The ill-fated train was carrying over 480 passengers from Andhra Pradesh, informed the Minister.

The State government swiftly responded to the tragedy by dispatching a team led by IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath to extend support to the victims at the accident site. Minister Satyanarayana highlighted the deployment of approximately 50 ambulances from Andhra Pradesh to facilitate the transportation of the injured to nearby hospitals.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed condolences over the Odisha train accident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased passenger from Andhra Pradesh, in addition to Rs 2 lakh for each severely injured passenger. Among the 20 injured, five are currently receiving medical treatment in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, Minister Amarnath, accompanied by three IAS officers, promptly visited the accident site following the directive of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. They also held discussions with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in Cuttack, providing an overview of the relief measures undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh government. Minister Satyanarayana later confirmed the unfortunate demise of one passenger from Andhra Pradesh in the accident, with the body being handed over to the bereaved family members.

Furthermore, Minister Satyanarayana visited Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar, where he met Rupa, an injured passenger from Santhabommali Mandal in Srikakulam district. Inquiring about her health, the Minister directed officials to arrange for her transfer to Visakhapatnam for further medical treatment.

