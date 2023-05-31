On Friday, 2 June 2023, a mega job recruitment drive will be conducted at Samatha College in MVP Colony, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill several job vacancies for various posts. 10th, intermediate, and any degree and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Read on to find out the details of the vacancies to be filled at the upcoming mega job recruitment drive in Vizag.

Tech Vision Software Private Limited

Name of the role: US IT Recruiter

Educational qualification: Any Degree

Age: 19-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-20,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 40

Mouri Tech Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Process Executive

Educational qualification: Any Degree/ B Tech/ Diploma

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

TriGeo Technologies Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: GIS Engineer

Educational qualification: Any Degree/ B Tech/ Diploma

Age: 20-25 years

Salary offered: Rs 13,585 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

Sri Timmana Software Solutions Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Process Associate/ Senior Associate

Educational qualification: Any Degree/ Post Graduate/ B Tech

Age: Below 35 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-33,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 30

Also read: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant bags Green Tech Safety award

Hobel Bellows Co

a) Name of the role: Trainee Engineer

Educational qualification: SSC/ITI

Age: Below 35 years

Salary offered: Rs 10,500-10,700 per month

Number of vacancies: 15

b) Name of the role: Sharp Floor Supporters

Educational qualification: Diploma in Mechanical

Age: Below 35 years

Salary offered: Rs 10,700 per month

Number of vacancies: 15

c) Name of the role: Trainee Engineer

Educational qualification: B Tech in Mechanical

Age: Below 35 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,500 per month

Number of vacancies: 15

Yokohama Tyres

Name of the role: Apprentice Trainee (Women)

Educational qualification: ITI/ Diploma

Age: 18-24 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

MSN Laboratories Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad

Name of the role: Junior Executive Trainee

Educational qualification: BSc Chemistry

Age: Below 27 years

Salary offered: Rs 17,500 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

Hetero Pharma

a) Name of the role: Engineering Tech, Manufacturing Operations

Educational qualification: Diploma in ECE/ EEE/ Instrumentation/ Chemistry

Age: 19-25 years

Salary offered: Rs 20,500 per month

Number of vacancies: 25

b) Name of the role: Manufacturing Operations

Educational qualification: BSc Chemistry

Age: 21-27 years

Salary offered: Rs 21,000-25,500 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

c) Name of the role: Quality

Educational qualification: MSc Organics/ Analytical Chemistry

Age: 23-29 years

Salary offered: Rs 23,430 per month

Number of vacancies: 30

d) Name of the role: All Functions

Educational qualification: Intermediate

Age: Below 27 years

Salary offered: Rs 19,474 per month

Number of vacancies: 20

Deccan Fine Chemicals

Name of the role: Trainee Chemist

Educational qualification: BSc Chemistry

Age: Below 27 years

Salary offered: Rs 19,474 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

Med Pharma

Name of the role: Pharmacist/ Pharmacy Aid/ Apprentice/ Carpenters/ Delivery Boys/ Ware House Assistant

Educational qualification: B Pharmacy/ D Pharmacy/ M Pharmacy/ SSC/ Carpentry

Age: 18-25 years

Salary offered: Rs 10,000-19,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 30

Interested and eligible candidates can register for the job recruitment drive in Vizag through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at Samatha College, MVP Colony, by 10 am on 2 June 2023.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.