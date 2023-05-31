On Friday, 2 June 2023, a mega job recruitment drive will be conducted at Samatha College in MVP Colony, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill several job vacancies for various posts. 10th, intermediate, and any degree and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Tech Vision Software Private Limited
Name of the role: US IT Recruiter
Educational qualification: Any Degree
Age: 19-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-20,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 40
Mouri Tech Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Process Executive
Educational qualification: Any Degree/ B Tech/ Diploma
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
TriGeo Technologies Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: GIS Engineer
Educational qualification: Any Degree/ B Tech/ Diploma
Age: 20-25 years
Salary offered: Rs 13,585 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
Sri Timmana Software Solutions Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Process Associate/ Senior Associate
Educational qualification: Any Degree/ Post Graduate/ B Tech
Age: Below 35 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-33,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 30
Hobel Bellows Co
a) Name of the role: Trainee Engineer
Educational qualification: SSC/ITI
Age: Below 35 years
Salary offered: Rs 10,500-10,700 per month
Number of vacancies: 15
b) Name of the role: Sharp Floor Supporters
Educational qualification: Diploma in Mechanical
Age: Below 35 years
Salary offered: Rs 10,700 per month
Number of vacancies: 15
c) Name of the role: Trainee Engineer
Educational qualification: B Tech in Mechanical
Age: Below 35 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,500 per month
Number of vacancies: 15
Yokohama Tyres
Name of the role: Apprentice Trainee (Women)
Educational qualification: ITI/ Diploma
Age: 18-24 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
MSN Laboratories Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad
Name of the role: Junior Executive Trainee
Educational qualification: BSc Chemistry
Age: Below 27 years
Salary offered: Rs 17,500 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
Hetero Pharma
a) Name of the role: Engineering Tech, Manufacturing Operations
Educational qualification: Diploma in ECE/ EEE/ Instrumentation/ Chemistry
Age: 19-25 years
Salary offered: Rs 20,500 per month
Number of vacancies: 25
b) Name of the role: Manufacturing Operations
Educational qualification: BSc Chemistry
Age: 21-27 years
Salary offered: Rs 21,000-25,500 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
c) Name of the role: Quality
Educational qualification: MSc Organics/ Analytical Chemistry
Age: 23-29 years
Salary offered: Rs 23,430 per month
Number of vacancies: 30
d) Name of the role: All Functions
Educational qualification: Intermediate
Age: Below 27 years
Salary offered: Rs 19,474 per month
Number of vacancies: 20
Deccan Fine Chemicals
Name of the role: Trainee Chemist
Educational qualification: BSc Chemistry
Age: Below 27 years
Salary offered: Rs 19,474 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
Med Pharma
Name of the role: Pharmacist/ Pharmacy Aid/ Apprentice/ Carpenters/ Delivery Boys/ Ware House Assistant
Educational qualification: B Pharmacy/ D Pharmacy/ M Pharmacy/ SSC/ Carpentry
Age: 18-25 years
Salary offered: Rs 10,000-19,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 30
Interested and eligible candidates can register for the job recruitment drive in Vizag through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at Samatha College, MVP Colony, by 10 am on 2 June 2023.
