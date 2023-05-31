The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) has been honoured with the prestigious Green Tech Safety award for its commendable efforts in enhancing workplace safety during the year 2022-23. According to a press note, the award was received by AK Bagchi, RINL’s Director (Projects) and Additional Charge Director (Operations), on behalf of RINL.

The award ceremony took place in New Delhi, where former Assam Governor, Jagdish Mukhi, presented the award. The Greentech Foundation, responsible for conferring this accolade, recognises and appreciates organisations that demonstrate a commitment to fire safety, health and security management, corporate citizenship, transparent accountability, strategic sustainability, and fair business practices to achieve zero injuries and a shared future for all stakeholders.

The foundation’s jury members commended RINL for its initiatives, including the utilisation of drone technology for inspecting high-rise structures, the development of software applications to track the usage of safety harnesses, and the provision of online safety training platforms.

In addition to this recent achievement, RINL received the ‘Ispat Suraksha Puraskar Award’ during the annual award function organised by the Joint Committee on Safety, Health, and Environment in the Steel Industry held in Ranchi earlier this year. The steel plant was also honoured with four prizes in the BF and raw materials zone for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22, while the maintenance and service zones received the award for the year 2021-22.

Furthermore, VSP was recognized for its outstanding accomplishment in achieving ‘Zero Fatal Accident involving Contract Labour’ for the year 2022. The Green Tech Safety Award highlights the efforts of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in ensuring a safe and secure working environment, fostering sustainability, and promoting responsible business practices.

