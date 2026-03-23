Visakhapatnam Steel Plant issues raised with Centre

Telugu Desam Party state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao met Union Minister for Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy at the RINL Guest House on Sunday night (March 22) and held discussions on the issues pertaining to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

During the meeting, Mr Srinivasa Rao conveyed his concern over the closure of Vimal Vidyalaya in Ukkunagaram, noting that the abrupt halt of operations, owing to the non-renewal of the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA), left teaching and non-teaching staff in distress jeopardising the academic prospects of students. He urged immediate intervention to safeguard employment and ensure the prompt disbursal of pending salaries.

He further highlighted the plight of R-card holders—local residents who had surrendered land for the establishment of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL)—stating that administrative constraints were denying them rightful employment opportunities. He pressed for the removal of such bottlenecks and sought priority for locals in contract employment.

The MLA also drew the attention of the minister to the longstanding land dispute between Sanivada village in Gajuwaka mandal and the steel plant authorities. He proposed that lands identified through joint surveys be utilised for rehabilitation purposes, alongside the creation of community infrastructure such as a temple and a library, to ensure fair rehabilitation of affected residents. He underscored the necessity of arriving at a permanent solution to the issue.

Responding to the concerns, Mr. Kumaraswamy assured that the matters would be examined in coordination with the authorities concerned and addressed at the earliest.

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