ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Plant foundation today

All is set for the laying of the foundation stone for the prestigious ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Plant at Rajayyapeta village in Nakkapalli mandal of Anakapalle district on March 23.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, along with several union ministers, will lay the foundation stone for the steel plant in the evening.

With an annual production capacity of 17.8 million metric tonnes, the largest steel plant in the state is expected to create a job opportunity for 1,00,000 youth.

To be taken up in two phases, the greenfield integrated steel plant project is all set to change the face of the region.

A captive port, with an investment of Rs. 11,198 crore, will be developed as an ancillary facility generating another 6,000 jobs.

With the establishment of the steel plant, the Visakhapatnam Economic Region is set to emerge as an industrial hub.

The AMNS India is poised to play a pivotal role in both national and international steel markets in the future.

The state government is extending full cooperation to ensure the speedy completion of the project.

Four-lane road expansion works are progressing at a rapid pace to connect the steel plant with National Highway-16 (NH-16).

Government dignitaries and representatives from steel companies are coming for the foundation stone laying ceremony.

The chief minister, after arriving at the Vizag airport, will proceed directly to Rajayyapeta in Nakkapalli mandal in the afternoon.

At 3.40 p.m., he will inspect the model of the AMNS India steel plant.

Later, he, along with union ministers, will perform the ‘bhoomi puja’.

The Chief Minister will also address a public meeting at 4.50 p.m.

ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman Lakshmi Narayana Mittal, AMNS India Chairman Aditya Mittal, and representatives from Nippon Steel India will attend the ceremony.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, and others will take part in the programme.

Meanwhile, State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha inspected the venue on March 22 and made suggestions to officials to make the event a grand success.

Also read: Palla discusses steel plant issues with Union Minister

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