International Feast Fest draws huge crowd in Vizag

The AU Convention Centre on Beach Road turned into a foodies’ paradise on Sunday evening as they thronged the venue to savour foreign dishes.

Andhra University, as a part of its centenary celebrations, organised an ‘International Feast Fest’ where students from 40 countries showcased cuisine from their nations.

The visitors enjoyed a variety of dishes by paying an entry of just Rs. 50.

Cuisines from diverse nations have converged in one place, offering the residents of Visakhapatnam a delightful array of varied flavors. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes provided a fresh and novel culinary experience.

As part of the event, students from 40 countries set up 38 stalls, where they prepared and served the signature dishes unique to their respective nations. Similarly, students from the AU Department of Food Science—with the assistance of their professors—set up another 18 stalls to offer authentic indigenous Indian flavors.

S. Diwakar, Managing Director of the Dredging Corporation of India, attended the event as the Chief Guest and formally inaugurated the food festival along with AU Vice-Chancellor G.P. Rajasekhar. He personally tasted the diverse dishes prepared by both international and Indian students and patted them.

This event served as a diverse platform within a single university, bringing together culinary flavors from across the globe. Diwakar remarked that food highlights the distinct identity of every nation. He noted that the enthusiastic participation of the international students was a positive development, adding that the event truly embodied the spirit of the world as a ‘global village.’ He commended the university for organising such a unique event.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajasekhar stated that this event served as an excellent platform for gaining insights into the cultures, culinary tastes, and dietary habits of various nations.

He further observed that the students’ decision to represent and share their respective cultures while dressed in their traditional attire was a commendable aspect of the event.

Ethiopia’s traditional coffee festival, non-vegetarian delicacies, and chicken and egg recipes prepared by students from Eritrea; Cameroon’s signature Egusi soup; fish dishes by Cambodian students; vegetarian fare from Bhutanese students; Fungi and Calulu by Angolan students; Kabuli Pulao by Afghan students; Shawarma by Jordanian students; Mukimo by Kenyan students; Macedoine by students from Madagascar; vegetarian Dholl Puri by students from Mauritius; Momos from Nepal; and traditional dishes prepared by students from Namibia, Myanmar, Nigeria, Palestine, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and other nations were served to introduce the heritage, culture, and culinary traditions of their respective countries to the residents of Visakhapatnam.

Students pursuing the Food Science and Technology course at AU specially prepared a variety of Indian dishes and presented them at the food festival. The biscuits, cakes, and beverages prepared by students—as part of their coursework—were truly delightful.

Attracted by the opportunity to savor flavors from various nations all in one place, AU students, faculty members, and city residents turned out in large numbers to participate in the event. Food enthusiasts created a lively atmosphere as they relished their favorite vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies.

The programme was coordinated and executed by Dean of the International Students Division S. Paul Douglas, along with Associate Deans N.M. Yugandhar, Vijayashanti, and Professor N Vijay Mohan.

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