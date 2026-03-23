On April 3, Vizag will host the grand commissioning of the indigenously built frigate INS Taragiri (F41). Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be attending the commissioning ceremony in Vizag. This event follows the successful induction of earlier ships in the Nilgiri-class series, marking another significant milestone in India’s journey of building modern warships at home.

Built in the docks of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai, INS Taragiri is more than just a ship. It stands as a testament to India’s self-reliance and maritime combat strength. This 6,670-tonne vessel has proven India’s capability to indigenously build war vessels.

This frigate boasts a sleeker look with reduced radar cross-section, allowing for stealth and quicker operation. Over 75 percent of the frigate is built with indigenous content, further showcasing the Indian Navy’s maritime prowess and also reflecting the domestic industrial ecosystem that supports such projects. Specifically, around 200 micro, small, and medium enterprises contribute essential manufacturing equipment and components for domestic war vessel building.

INS Taragiri is designed to brave multi-dimensional maritime operations. It houses a world-class weapon suite equipped with supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, and a specialised anti-submarine warfare suite. It will be run by a combined diesel or gas propulsion plant and is designed to operate at high speed and high endurance.

To ensure that the crew is well-equipped and able to react to threats or attacks within a split second, a state-of-the-art combat management system has been integrated. While its primary role is to guard the sea and be a premier sea hunter, it can also be used during diplomatic complexities and humanitarian crises.

This versatile frigate is built to bravely handle intense threats and attacks and also aid in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

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