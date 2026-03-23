Vizag power outage on March 23 in several areas

Several areas in Vizag will face drinking water and power shortages on Monday, March 23, due to urgent maintenance and repairs.

APEPDCL officials issued a statement saying several areas will face a power outage to ensure safe and quick maintenance and repair work. The maintenance and repairs will include tree branch removals, line maintenance, and feeder capacity enhancement to meet the peak summer demands.

The areas that will face a power outage from 9 am to 3 pm are as follows: Chinamushidivada Old Village, SC and BC colonies, Nagendra Nagar, Sai Nagar, Sharadpeetham, Ashok Nagar, Sub-Registrar Office Area, Chinnayya Colony, and Dronamraju Colony.

Power disturbances will also occur in the following areas due to tree branch clearances: Old and New Pardesipalem, the Dumping Yard Industries area, Chilukuru Layout, EWS Colony, Simhachalam, and the Adivivaram area.

The drinking water supply will be disrupted in Gajuwaka, Old Town (One Town), Gopalapatnam, Seethamadhara, and Madhurwada zones.

While some areas may experience water supply disruption today from 9 am to 5 pm, others may face issues until late at night or the early hours of Tuesday. Full restoration of the water supply across the city is expected by late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.