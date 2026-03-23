ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Plant foundation laid

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Plant at Chandanada village in Nakkapalli mandal of Anakapalle district on Monday (March 23).

Union Ministers D.K. Kumaraswamy and Srinivasa Varma, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman Lakshmi Narayana Mittal, AMNS India Chairman Aditya Mittal, and representatives from Nippon Steel India attended the ceremony. The project will be taken up in two phases with an investment of Rs. 1.36 lakh crores.

With an annual production capacity of 17.8 million metric tonnes, the largest steel plant in the state is expected to generate about 1,00,000 jobs.

The Greenfield Integrated Steel Plant project is likely to change the face of the region.

A captive port, with an investment of Rs. 11,198 crore, will be developed as an ancillary facility generating another 6,000 jobs.

With the establishment of the steel plant, the Visakhapatnam Economic Region is set to emerge as an industrial hub.

The AMNS India is poised to play a pivotal role in both national and international steel markets in the future.

The state government is extending full cooperation to ensure the speedy completion of the project.

Four-lane road expansion works are progressing at a rapid pace to connect the steel plant with the national highway.

Also read: A delicious delight, flavourfully

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.