ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Plant launched in Nakkapalle, Andhra Pradesh

A new chapter is being scripted in Nakkapalle in the North Andhra Pradesh region as the largest steel industry is going to be set up in Rajayyapeta in the mandal, according to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Plant at the village on March 23, Chandrababu Naidu described the investment by ArcelorMittal as a great turning point.

“The largest steel plant in India is going to be set up in Nakkapalle. The ArcelorMittal steel plant is going to be the number one steel industry in the world. This plant is possible because of the support of the Centre. We promised in the elections that we would rebuild the State. We promised development, welfare and good governance. We fulfilled the promises made in 20 months.”

The Chief Minister thanked the Deputy Chief Minister for his unconditional support. Congratulating the IT Minister on his endeavour, Chandrababu Naidu said he (Lokesh) worked systematically to bring this project.

“The project will provide employment to one lakh individuals directly or indirectly. We will complete it in two phases. Today, we have not only laid the foundation of a steel plant. We have laid the foundation for a steel city. Steel production will start from December 2028. This plant will change the very face of this region. We are moving from ease of doing business to speed of doing business. We have acquired land at a record level like nowhere else in the world,” said the Chief Minister.

Pawan Kalyan said that he was happy to participate in the ground- breaking ceremony of the Arcelor Steel Plant, which is posed to become the largest steel plant in India. He thanked the representatives of the steel plant for investing in AP. He said many were showing interest in investing in Andhra Pradesh because of Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy, State IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh and others also spoke.

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