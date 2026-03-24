OTT releases this week: BTS documentary & more

The final week of March brings a fresh slate of OTT releases across platforms. From the much-awaited BTS documentary to the chilling series Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, viewers can expect an exciting mix of genres. Whether you enjoy music, thrillers, or drama, this week’s releases offer plenty to add to your watchlist.

Here is a list of OTT releases this week:

1. Hannah Montana – 20th Edition

This show is going to bring back the early 2000s nostalgia, as Miley Cyrus, who played the iconic Hannah Montana, will be back on the sets to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Streaming from: March 24

Where to watch: Disney+ and Hulu

2. Daredevil- Season 2

The second season picks up from the cliffhanger, as rivals Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are pitted against each other for an intense face-off. Krysten Ritter returns as Jessica Jones.

Streaming from: March 25

Where to watch: JioHotstar

3. Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen

Rachel and Nicky are a young couple set to get married. A week before their wedding, Rachel visits her fiancé’s family estate, where her dream comes crashing down.

Streaming from: March 27

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Kaattaan

Set in rural Tamil Nadu, this story revolves around a mysterious man, played by Vijay Sethupathi, who is considered an entity of his own and is regarded as a legend, a miracle, and a monster by the villagers.

Streaming from: 27 March

Where to watch: JioHotstar

5. BTS: The Return

The legendary South Korean septet returns as a whole with all seven members after a four-year hiatus. The documentary film captures the work that went into the reunion of the seven members. The strong reaction this garnered shows the strong hold the band Bangtan Sonyeondan, also known as BTS, has even after their long hiatus, and the loyalty of their fanbase, whom they call ARMY.

Streaming from: March 27

Where to watch: Netflix

With such a wide variety of content hitting OTT platforms this week, there is something for every kind of viewer. Whether you are looking for nostalgia, high-stakes drama, chilling suspense, or music documentaries, these new releases promise plenty of entertainment. Mark your calendars and get ready to stream your favorites. This week is set to be an exciting one for OTT enthusiasts.

Also read: Binge-watch better: Snacks that pair perfectly with OTT nights

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