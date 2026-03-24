Organ donation gives life to four

Family members of a brain-dead person have donated his organs, giving a new lease of life to four others.

According to reports, Dharmala Madhava Rao (57), a resident of Pedagantyada in Visakhapatnam, suffered critical injuries in a road accident at Gajuwaka on March 20. He was admitted to a hospital where a team of doctors tried its best to save him. As the team’s efforts failed, the doctors declared him brain-dead on March 23.

The medical team counselled his family members and relatives about the importance of organ donation. Upon receiving the family’s consent, his liver, a kidney, and both corneas were retrieved from the brain-dead person.

In accordance with the Jeevandan protocol, the organs were donated based on the seniority list. City Police Commissioner Shankha Brata Bagchi and Jeevandan State Coordinator K. Rambabu paid floral tributes at the body of Madhava

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