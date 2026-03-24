Andhra University Geotechnical Engineering Workshop Held

M R Madhav, former Professor and Head of the Civil Engineering Department at IIT Kharagpur, has said that India is home to the world’s intellectual wealth. He was speaking on the second day of the two-day workshop on ‘Geotechnical Solutions for Infrastructure Projects in Problematic Ground.’ The event was organised jointly by the Department of Civil Engineering, Andhra University, and the Indian Geotechnical Society (IGS), Visakhapatnam Chapter, as part of the university’s centenary celebrations.

He said: “India is currently undertaking and successfully managing prestigious global projects. He emphasised that human intelligence can turn the impossible into reality. During the session, he delivered a lecture on ‘Geo sutras—paradigm for geopractice’ and later released a special book titled ‘ Geo sutras’.

The book on ‘Geosutras’ contributed by Prof. M R Madhav, based on his rich experience and research, has been released. The book explains key concepts of geotechnical engineering practice, emphasising the Dos and Don’ts.

G Madhavi Latha from IISc, who served on the iconic Chenab River Railway Bridge —a project that has brought special recognition to India—spoke on ‘Engineering the world’s highest bridge in India.’ She stated that this achievement was made possible through two decades of hard work and the cooperation of millions. With its construction, India now holds the top spot globally in infrastructure development.

She detailed the technical aspects from the project’s inception to its completion, the challenges faced, and the methods used to overcome them. She described it as a magnificent structure built through the coordination of experts from various scientific fields, ensuring it remains environment friendly without harming the river.

Conference Convener and Head of AU Civil Engineering Department C N V Satyanarayana Reddy and others also spoke. The guests were later honored with mementos. Certificates were distributed to all participants at the conclusion of the Geotechnical Engineering workshop held at Andhra University.

Also read: ‘Steel city’ is in the making: CM

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.