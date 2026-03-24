Andhra Pradesh Road Accident Claims Three in East Godavari

Three people were killed, and five others were injured after two cars collided on a national highway near Ernagudem in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, March 22, the police stated.

In a separate incident, a private travel bus was destroyed by fire after a rear tyre burst near Tarapuram in Ramabhadrapuram mandal of Vizianagaram district on March 21. The 37 passengers who were on board escaped unhurt.

According to the rural station official CI Srinivas Bobbili, the travel bus was en route from Bhubaneswar to Malkajgiri, which suddenly went up in flames after the explosion triggered a fire.

The driver acted swiftly and stopped the vehicle, which prompted the passengers to evacuate safely.

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