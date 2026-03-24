Vizag education official nabbed in ACB bribery trap

On Monday, March 23, officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and caught a ward secretary red-handed while he was receiving a bribe. The complainant, Dwarapureddy Akshay Ganesh, was asked to pay a bribe of Rs 90,000, which was later reduced to Rs 80,000 after negotiation.

The accused, Pyla Rajesh, posted at Akkayapalem as a ward education officer, was caught accepting the bribe to process a property mutation application.

The complainant, Ganesh, a resident of Sivajipalem, had applied for mutation of the property in official municipal records to favour his father, following a deed settlement in 2025, which was passed through his grandmother. He was informed that he would need to pay Rs 45,000 in official fees, along with an additional Rs 90,000 as illegal bribes. However, after some negotiation, the bribe amount was reduced to Rs 80,000.

The complainant informed the ACB officials about the misconduct, who laid a trap for Pyla and caught him red-handed in the office premises while accepting the bribe.

Following the arrest, his residence was also searched. In 2019, Pyla was appointed as the Ward Education and Data Processing Secretary, serving at the Seethamadhara Ward Secretariat until July 2025. After that, he was transferred to Lalitha Nagar.

To spread awareness, the Anti-Corruption Bureau has informed citizens not to encourage bribery and to immediately reach out to their toll-free helpline number 1064 for help.

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