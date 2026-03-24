For beauty enthusiasts in Vizag, exploring makeup, hair care, and skincare is always exciting. While online apps are convenient, nothing beats shopping for cosmetics in person, where you can swatch shades, test formulas, and avoid getting fooled by how colours look online. If you love a good beauty haul, these cosmetic stores in Vizag are worth checking out. The ideal time to visit beauty stores in Vizag is during late morning or early afternoon on weekdays. At these times, the stores tend to be less crowded, allowing staff to offer a more personalised assistance. Here is a list of cosmetic stores in Vizag that you must know about: 1. Nykaa On Trend For those looking to explore all things beauty, from high-end brands to budget options, this place is for you. Nykaa On Trend stocks popular and exclusive brands like Maybelline, L’Oréal, Huda Beauty, Lakmé, and Colorbar, among others. From cult-favorite liquid lipsticks to bestselling sheet masks and a wide selection of haircare ranges, this store is your one-stop shop for discovering both global and Indian beauty favourites. Address: Nykaa On Trend, Waltair Uplands, Ram Nagar

2. Sagar Cosmetics

A go-to spot for beauty enthusiasts in Vizag, Sagar Cosmetics is famous for stocking a wide range of makeup, skincare, and haircare products. From everyday essentials to trend-driven beauty buys, the store attracts both casual shoppers and makeup enthusiasts alike. Think colourful palettes, fluffy brushes, and just the right amount of glitter to add some sparkle to your beauty routine. Address: In Spring Road, Poorna Market, Jagadamba and Ram Nagar

3. M.A.C Store

For those who love to experiment with all sorts of formulas, colours and concepts, this store is for you! This place is a haven for both goths and soft-core girlies alike. From retro shades to lustrous glosses and from cult favourite paint pots to waterproof mascaras, this is your one-stop destination for all things good. Address: SRK Destiny, Block 1, CBM Compound

4. The Makeup Store

This OG makeup store attracts beauty enthusiasts and professional makeup artists alike. From high-end to budget brands, this place includes a wide selection of homegrown and imported products. While some products here may seem pricey, the store still has options for those on a budget. Address: The Makeup Store, The Lions Club, Waltair Main Road

In Vizag, beauty shopping is more than just a routine; it’s an experience. Whether you’re after luxury brands, trending products, or everyday essentials, the city’s cosmetic stores offer something for everyone. With knowledgeable staff, a diverse range of products, and the joy of discovering new favourites in person, these stores make every beauty haul special. Next time you’re looking to update your collection or try something new, explore these local stores for a personalised and satisfying beauty shopping adventure. Feel free to ask the staff for their recommendations or assistance in choosing the right products for your skin type; they are generally eager to help and may even share exclusive offers with you.