Vizag food habits only locals truly understand

Vizag’s food scene is a vibrant tapestry woven from tradition, community, and a deep appreciation for comfort. While outsiders may marvel at the city’s stunning coastline or bustling streets, only locals truly understand the unique food habits that define everyday life here. From non-negotiable comfort foods to cherished weekend rituals, Vizag’s culinary culture is as heartfelt as it is delicious.

Here are Vizag food habits that only locals truly understand :

1. Curd Rice is Non-negotiable

For most Telugu people, curd rice isn’t just a staple part of their diet; it’s an emotion. Some like it at the end of their meal. For others, curd rice with a spicy side dish is a complete meal. Those who eat it as a main dish usually pair it with spicy sides like chicken fry, crispy potato fry, cabbage fry, or even pickles.

2. Curry points are a way of life

Vizag has its own way of taking care of its people, especially with acts of service that greatly help in modifying life. Curry points in every locality sell simple, homestyle curries like dals, non-veg, seafood curries, along with a variety of fries, including the most loved potato fry, cabbage fry, lady finger fry and much more.

3. Sunday specials are sacred

Sundays are special in Vizag, with the various aromas of food coming out of every house and filling corridors with mouthwatering fragrances. From Chicken biriyani to seafood curries like prawns or crabs, and from veg pulao to delicious paneer curries and brinjal curry, Sundays are all about feasts, be it delicious home-cooked food, dinner outings or having snacks near the beach.

4. Mandatory Evening Snacks!

Evening snacks are not an option here. From delicious punugullu, mirchi bhajjis, and pakodis from street food stalls to finger-licking homemade snacks like janthikallu, chekkalu and medu vada, or a simple dosa with chutney or tomato sauce.

5. Tiffin centres are an emotion

Tiffin centres play an essential role in keeping day-to-day life running smoothly in many households in Vizag. From freshly made varieties of dosas to steaming hot idlis and vadas, that come with a side of a variety of chutneys and sambar, each centre carries its own unique, distinct taste. While some are famous for their crispy vadas and dosas, others are loved for their sambar. Each stall here gives you an experience different from the others.

These food habits may seem simple on the surface, but for Vizag locals, they are much more than daily routines; they are a source of comfort, connection, and pride. It’s this deep-rooted love for food, shared with family and friends, that truly sets Vizag apart and makes its culinary traditions something only locals fully understand.

Also read: Those nostalgic Sundays: Five simple sunday joys from our childhood we miss as grown ups

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