Sunday Childhood Memories We’ll Always Cherish

As kids, Sundays weaved magic into our childhood. They held a special place in our hearts, as they were our reward for an entire week’s hard work. From doing our homework on time, to flaunting the stars and smileys in our notebooks to our friends and parents, Sundays meant getting our rewards for an entire week’s good behaviour.

Here is a list of Sunday shenanigans that will hold a special spot in our hearts forever:

1. Playtime with friends

Half of our Sundays meant getting to play with our colony or apartment buddies. Waking up early, wearing our nice outfits, collecting our colony and apartment friends, and what ensued after were energetic hours of exploring every inch of our area or building, while our screams and laughter entered through every door and window.

2. Sunday special meal

Remember how eagerly you awaited Sundays just so your mom or dad could prepare their signature dish, also your favourite. Just the mention of Sunday was enough to get us drooling, as we could already taste and smell the delicious aroma that filled the entire house. From mouth-watering biryanis to pulao, and from chicken curries to paneer butter masala, passing by different houses on a Sunday meant catching the aromas of different delights being cooked in each household.

3. Getting to spend an entire day with our parents

For most middle-class kids, having their dad at home on Sundays was something to look forward to. For those with both parents working, spending time together as a family was extra special, since weekdays often meant not seeing one parent or the other.

4. Sunday outings

We made lasting memories by planning visits to temples or churches, enjoying time at the beach, or going out for dinner. These moments filled our hearts, creating cherished stories to share as grown-ups.

5. “We need it tomorrow”, the classic school supply emergency at 10 pm

As carefree as Sunday mornings began, they often ended on an equally tense note when we remembered, after dinner, that we needed urgent school supplies such as chart paper or a map for school the next day. We have all taken that nervous walk to our relaxed parents and informed them of the emergency, despite knowing that no stationery shops would be open.

If given a chance, would you go back and relive one of those Sundays again? Those Sundays were eagerly awaited, not because we wanted to sleep in or stay away from the outside world, but for the exact opposite reasons. Back when we had schedules even on Sundays, woke up early, took a dip without a care for the cold, and dressed in our favourite outfits to venture out on our own little adventures.