Visakhapatnam Port Authority Review by Ports Secretary

Vijaya Kumar, Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, conducted a thorough review of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority to assess the functionality and operations of its strategic initiatives and operations. During his assessment, he focused on several key initiatives, including the implementation of green port initiatives and improving operational efficiency measures. These areas were highlighted as priorities to ensure the port’s competitiveness and sustainable growth.

The secretary also paid a special visit to Visakhapatnam Container Terminal Private Limited, where he conducted an inspection of the container scanning facility and emphasized the importance of maintaining systematic operations to enhance cargo output.

He addressed the employees, saying that every employee should practice discipline and work diligently towards the growth of the organisation and the nation. He emphasized the collective effort and responsibility for the progress of the Indian Maritime Sector.

During the discussion, he also spoke about the Prime Ministers Gati Shakti project, development of infrastructure, berth modernisation, flyover development, fishing harbour upgrades, and much more.